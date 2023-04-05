Triple-riding on bike turns fatal: 2 dead in Gr Noida

Two Greater Noida residents were killed and one was injured after their motorcycle was hit by a dumper truck from the front, police officials said on Wednesday.

The three victims of the accident were triple-riding the motorcycle when the incident occurred on Tuesday night at a roundabout in the Ecotech 1 police station area.

The deceased have been identified as Vinod Kumar and Sameer Bhati, while the injured is Suraj Kumar. All were residents of Banjarpur village, a police spokesperson said.

“The trio was on their way to their village from Kasna. When they reached the Shaheed Vinod Bhati roundabout, the dumper truck hit their motorcycle. Vinod and Sameer died while Suraj suffered injuries,” the spokesperson said.

The injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding the truck driver is absconding and further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

According to official data, over 2,600 motorists have been penalized for triple-riding on two-wheelers across Noida and Greater Noida from January through March this year.