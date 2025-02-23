Triple engine? BJP eyes victory in upcoming MCD Mayoral polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) became the single largest party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors switched allegiance on February 15. This shift has opened up the possibility of a “triple engine” government in Delhi, as the BJP now controls the Centre, the state Assembly, and the MCD.

Following this development, Leader of Opposition in MCD, Raja Iqbal Singh, demanded the resignation of Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi, arguing that AAP no longer holds the majority. “The BJP’s councillors have increased to 116, while AAP now only has 114 councillors. In this situation, without a majority in the House, the Mayor has no right to remain in office and should resign on ethical grounds,” Singh said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva echoed optimism about the party’s growing influence. “Delhi will soon see a triple engine government. The people of Delhi, who have given a majority mandate to BJP in the assembly elections, will soon begin to see the results once the new government is formed,” he stated. Sachdeva also noted that individuals committed to the city’s development are increasingly joining the BJP.

The political shift came after three AAP councillors—Anita Basoya (Andrews Ganj), Nikhil Chaprana (Hari Nagar), and Dharmveer Singh (R K Puram)—joined the BJP. This move increased BJP’s strength to 116 in the 250-member MCD, while AAP now holds

114 seats, and Congress has eight. The anti-defection law does not apply to MCD, preventing any legal challenge to the switch.

This change in power dynamics follows a narrow victory for AAP in the November mayoral elections, which were delayed by eight months. Mahesh Kumar Khichi of AAP narrowly defeated BJP’s Kishan Lal by three votes, securing 133 votes against BJP’s 130. This result was surprising, given AAP’s initial strength of 143, which included support from two Congress councillors who switched allegiance, compared to BJP’s 122 before voting.

The upcoming mayoral election in April could solidify BJP’s hold over MCD. Officials noted that the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act does not require by-elections for vacant seats before the poll, enhancing BJP’s chances of winning the mayor’s post. BJP’s advantage may further increase if the party nominates more MLAs for MCD or secures support from seven Lok Sabha members.

The mayoral elections involve an electoral college of 250 councillors, 10 MPs (seven from Lok Sabha and three from Rajya Sabha), and 14 MLAs chosen by the assembly Speaker. Ten aldermen are also part of the process but do not

have voting rights. With 12 vacant seats in MCD, BJP’s chances of securing the mayoral position are strong, unless cross-voting or Congress support changes the equation, which appears unlikely.

The BJP’s gains in MCD come after its success in the Delhi assembly polls, where it secured 48 seats against AAP’s 22 in the 70-member House. Previously, AAP dominated with 62 assembly seats and had support from three AAP Rajya Sabha MPs. However, with the recent shift in MCD, the political landscape in Delhi has significantly changed, boosting BJP’s influence.