‘Triple bluff’: Cong slams Delhi Budget

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav on Tuesday criticised the Delhi Budget 2026–27, calling it a “triple bluff in two budgets of a triple engine government” and a “betrayal” of the city’s past, present and future. Targeting Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, he said the budget offered lengthy claims but little delivery. He alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party had left behind a weak Opposition, allowing the Bharatiya Janata Party to function without accountability. He said Congress would play the role of a strong opposition.



Yadav noted the Rs 1,03,700 crore budget includes Rs 16,700 crore in borrowings, with an additional Rs 2,500 crore under the SASCI scheme. He claimed that in 2025–26, over 43 percent of allocated funds remained unspent, reflecting poor governance. He further alleged a revenue shortfall of Rs 18,459 crore against last year’s target, leading to unimplemented schemes, and said the fiscal deficit has crossed 22 percent, violating FRBM norms.