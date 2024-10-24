Trio nabbed in bitcoin-related kidnapping scheme

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has thwarted a kidnapping plot and arrested three individuals involved in a financial dispute over Bitcoin investments.

The accused were identified as Farman (24), Saad (25), and Farid (24). The incident began when a PCR call reported unknown individuals demanding Rs 2 lakh from the victims’ friends.

Police, led by Sub-Inspector Priyank, traced the victims, Aryan Sharma and Tanishq Rajamani, to Seelampur, where they found them in a car with the suspects. The victims had invested Rs 2 lakh in a Bitcoin company named Bitox, and Aryan was abducted while attempting to retrieve his mobile phone and watch from Farid. The kidnappers extorted Rs 40,000 before the police intervened, ensuring the victims’ safe recovery and arresting the three suspects involved in the plot. mpost