Trio nabbed for Rs 30L Bentley showroom heist

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested three men for abducting and robbing Rs 30 lakh from a luxury car showroom by posing as Enforcement

Directorate officials.

The incident took place on July 2, when showroom manager Anil Tiwari was stopped near the Hungary Embassy by two men—one in uniform, the other in civil clothes—who presented a fake ED letter and abducted him.

They forced him back to the showroom and stole the cash kept in a Bentley’s boot. The FIR was lodged after the deception came to light.

A team led by ACP Arti Sharma and SHO Balihar Singh arrested mastermind Sunil Kumar Taneja, showroom staffer Sumit Yadav, and associate Suraj. Rs 15 lakh was recovered, an Rs 8 lakh fixed deposit frozen, and two vehicles seized.

Police have advised verifying credentials during raids.