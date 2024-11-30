Trio nabbed for jewellery theft

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested Ayush (19), Gautam (19), and Dhruv (18) for stealing jewellery worth Rs 5-6 lakh from Ayush’s sister’s house in Najafgarh. The theft occurred on November 12 when Sweta Pandey reported the loss of valuable jewellery from her residence. Police registered an e-FIR and began investigating by analysing CCTV footage from the crime scene.

Informants pointed to Ayush as the prime suspect, and he, along with his associates, was apprehended. During questioning, the trio initially misled the police, but their involvement was confirmed after sustained interrogation. The stolen items, which included a mangal sutra, chains, rings, earrings, a locket, anklets, and silver coins, were recovered from the accused. They admitted to planning to sell the jewellery to fund their leisure activities and purchase a scooty.