Trio nabbed for duping investor of ₹47L in Chinese-linked stock scam

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested three graduates for their role in an online stock market scam linked to a Chinese kingpin.

The accused were identified as Sahil Yadav (25) and Aryan (22), both residents of Patna, Bihar, and Ashish Kumar alias Jack (36) of Begusarai, Bihar. Their arrest followed an investigation into an e-FIR filed at the Cyber Police Station, South-East Delhi, where a chartered accountant was duped of Rs 47.23 lakh through a fraudulent trading website, stock.durocaspitall.com.

The victim was lured through Telegram groups offering fake investment schemes such as “Buy Today–Sell Tomorrow” and bogus IPO ratings. When he tried to withdraw his funds, the fraudsters extorted more money through threats.

Police found that Rs 31.45 lakh had been funnelled through multiple bank accounts, including Rs 23.8 lakh deposited into one belonging to Bubai Instant Shop OPC Pvt. Ltd., owned by Sahil Yadav. The firm, with seven active accounts and 131 linked complaints, was allegedly used to launder scam proceeds.

A special team led by Inspector Sandeep Singh under ACP Anil Sharma apprehended the trio from Greater Noida. The accused said they were recruited via Telegram by “Tom”, believed to be the China-based mastermind.