Trio linked to Mangolpuri attempted murder case nabbed by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested three individuals linked to a high-profile attempted murder case reported at the Mangolpuri Police Station. Authorities received information about the suspects from an anonymous source at the Crime Branch.



The arrested accused were identified as Asman (37), Baldev (40), both sons of Jagdish, and Raj alias Goldy alias Mahender (23), son of Tikaram. All the accused are residents of Mangolpuri.

The apprehension, within a mere five days of the incident, highlights the efficiency and commitment of the police force in combating crime and ensuring justice. The accused were involved in an aggressive bid to assert their dominance in the Mangolpuri area, leading to a violent altercation.

The accused Baldev and Asman, the main suspects and siblings, have a long history of criminal activities and were previously flagged as active bad characters by the Mangolpuri Police Station. Raj, the third suspect and nephew of the others, recently joined them in their criminal endeavors.

Their motive was clear, they wanted to maintain their stronghold and supremacy in the local criminal landscape, which they felt was being challenged by the victim, Sumit Kumar, also a known criminal and a recorded BC of the Mangolpuri Police Station.

The operation to apprehend the suspects was led by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch and involved careful planning, culminating in their arrest on the night of March 30.

Acting on precise intelligence gathered by Sub-Inspector Rishi Kumar, the police laid a trap at Sant Sri Durbal Nath Ji Park opposite the Mangolpuri Industrial Area, where the accused were planning their next move.

During the interrogation, the accused disclosed their roles in the crime and their broader criminal intentions.

Their history of criminal activities was further detailed, revealing a pattern of increasing violence and criminal ambition.

The accused Baldev has been involved in over 12 criminal cases ranging from quarrels to armed robbery and narcotics, marking him as a significant figure in the local criminal underworld. Asman and Raj also have histories of engagement in criminal activities, though less extensive than Baldev’s.