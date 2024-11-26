Trio held for senior citizen’s murder over Rs 10L dispute

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Police has arrested three individuals, including two women, for the murder of a 52-year-old senior citizen whose body was found dumped along the Rewari-Narnaul highway, over a dispute of Rs 10 lakh.

The deceased was identified as Rajendra (52), a resident of Shikohpur and the accused were identified as Sushma (42), s resident of Sector-1, IMT Manesar, Gurugram, Anil (37), a resident of Naurangabas Rajputana, Charkhi Dadri district, and Seema (48), a resident of Dundahera, Gurugram

According to the police reports, the investigation began on November 23, when Rajendra’s son filed a complaint at the Manesar Police Station, reporting his father missing.

Rajendra had left their village, Shikohpur, on November 22 to visit a PG in Sector-1, IMT Manesar, but did not return home.

The complainant found his father’s locked car abandoned on the highway service lane but found no trace of Rajendra.

Police registered a case and assigned the investigation to Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar of the Crime Branch, Manesar.

Acting swiftly, the police arrested two suspects, Sushma and Anil, both of whom were acquaintances of Rajendra.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that Rajendra had lent Rs. 10 lakh to Sushma for a rotating savings scheme.

However, Sushma misused the money for personal expenses and lied about passing it on to another woman, Seema. When Rajendra demanded to meet Seema, Sushma conspired with Anil and Seema to eliminate him. Sushma promised Seema Rs. 50,000 for

her involvement.

On November 22, Sushma lured Rajendra to her home under the pretext of meeting Seema. Once there, Anil served Rajendra tea laced with sedatives. When Rajendra fell unconscious, Sushma strangled him to death. They sent Seema away, abandoned Rajendra’s car on the highway, and transported his body in Anil’s car to Rewari, where they dumped it near the highway.

Gurugram Police contacted Rewari authorities, who confirmed finding a body on November 23. The deceased was identified as Rajendra. On November 24, the police arrested Seema (48), the third suspect, from Dundahera, Gurugram.

The police recovered a Hyundai Verna used in the crime, along with Rajendra’s documents, hair strands, and a gold chain stolen from his neck. The accused also attempted to mislead authorities by placing pesticide in Rajendra’s mouth to stage his death as a suicide.