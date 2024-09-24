Trio detained after Noida firing incident

Noida: Three men were arrested by Noida police on Monday for allegedly firing inside Garden’s Galleria Mall in Sector 38 of Noida after an argument broke out as they danced inside a bar.



According to police, those arrested have been identified as Sanchit Bansal, Yash Mittal, and Shikhar Verma, all in their late 20s and residents of the Khurja area in Bulandshahr.

“On Sunday night, a dispute erupted between two groups over some issue while dancing in a bar. The matter escalated and both groups started fighting in the parking area during which a youth fired gunshots. While no one was hurt in the firing, police reached the spot and started the investigation. Three youths have been arrested and weapons have been recovered,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Manish Kumar Mishra said.

Police said that they have seized an MG Hector car and a .32 bore country-made pistol from the possession of the accused persons. “They have been booked under BNS sections 109 (1) (attempt to murder), 115 (2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 3/25/27 arms act. They were produced before the court and sent to jail,” Mishra added.

Repeated incidents of violence at resto-bars in Noida have raised law and order concerns among the residents.

An accidental firing involving two police constables was reported recently from the Gardens Galleria Mall. Earlier this month, a violent fight broke out at the ‘F Bar & Lounge’ bar in Gardens Galleria Mall. Clashes erupted between two groups of men. The reason for the fight was not known.