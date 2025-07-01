Tributes pour In for former CM Sahib Singh Verma on his punyatithi

NEW DELHI: Thousands gathered at Swabhiman Sthal, Ghevra Mod on Monday to pay tribute to Late Sahib Singh Verma, former Delhi Chief Minister and Union Cabinet Minister, on his punyatithi.

To mark the occasion, a large-scale welfare program was organised in collaboration with ALIMCO under the ADIP and Rashtriya Vayoshree Yojanas. Hundreds of differently-abled individuals and senior citizens received free assistive devices, including wheelchairs, hearing aids, and walking sticks — a symbolic continuation of Verma’s belief in empowering the most vulnerable, as noted in the press release.

Addressing the gathering, Delhi Cabinet Minister and Verma’s son, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, said, “My father was more than a political leader — he was a man of the people. His mission was simple: ‘Seva hi dharm hai’ (Service is duty). Through today’s initiative, we walk the path he showed us — honest,

inclusive, and compassionate governance.”

Several leaders, including Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and MPs, attended the Prarthna Sabha hosted by Swabhiman Sansthan. Leaders recalled Verma’s pivotal contributions to education, infrastructure, and rural empowerment, emphasising his rare ability to remain grounded in his rural roots even while holding high office.