Tributes pour in for former CM Sahib Singh Verma on 83rd birth anniversary

New Delhi: Hundreds of people from villages and neighbourhoods across Delhi gathered at Swabhiman Sthal in Ghevra Mor on Sunday to pay tributes to former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma on his 83rd birth anniversary, remembering his legacy and close connect with the common people.



Residents, supporters, social workers and community representatives attended a prayer meeting and havan organised at the memorial site. The gathering reflected the enduring respect many still hold for the late leader, who was known for his simple lifestyle and dedication to public service, particularly for Delhi’s rural areas.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, along with family members, participated in the havan and offered floral tributes to a portrait of his father. Several people present at the venue also paid their respects and shared memories of the former chief minister.

Speaking to reporters, Parvesh Sahib Singh said the large turnout showed the deep bond Sahib Singh Verma had built with people across the capital. “Sahib Singh Verma ji always believed that politics is meaningful only when it improves the lives of ordinary citizens. Even today, people from villages and different parts of Delhi gather here to remember him. That connection with the people was his greatest strength,” he said.

Recalling his father’s tenure as chief minister, the minister said he had initiated several development works aimed at improving the lives of residents in villages, rural belts and unauthorised colonies.

“When he was the Chief Minister, he started many initiatives for Delhi’s development and had several dreams for the future of the city. Unfortunately, after our government went out of power, many of those works could not continue,” he said.

Parvesh Sahib Singh added that the present government is committed to fulfilling those aspirations. “In the coming time, a comprehensive master plan will be implemented for the development of Delhi’s rural areas and unauthorised colonies,” he said.

He also said a Sports University is planned to be developed in Ghevra to nurture sporting talent and create opportunities for youth in the region.

The ceremony concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to uphold Sahib Singh Verma’s values of simplicity, honesty and dedication to public service.