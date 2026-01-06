Tribunal awards Rs 45L to family of man killed in 2023 road crash

NEW DELHI: A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) here has awarded about Rs 45.6 lakh as compensation to the family of a 29-year-old man who died after being hit by a speeding vehicle in August 2023. Presiding Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh was hearing the petition filed by the wife, minor son and parents of the deceased, Deep Narayan, a golgappa vendor.

The tribunal found that a speeding SUV fatally injured Narayan on August 29, 2023, and ordered Bajaj Allianz to pay Rs 45.6 lakh

in compensation.