Tribunal awards more than Rs 2 crore compensation for govt employee’s death

New Delhi: A tribunal here has directed National Insurance Company Limited to pay a compensation of more than Rs 2 crore to the dependent family members of a government employee who died in a road accident



in 2019.

The presiding officer of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Ekta Gauba Mann, was hearing the petition filed by the family members of the government

servant.

According to the prosecution, the victim, Manish Gautam, 39, was walking on a road along with his relative in Sector 11 in Rohini on May 31 in 2019, when a car being driven in a rash and negligent manner by Mange Ram hit him and Gautam succumbed to his injuries during treatment in a hospital

on June 1.

“...insurance company is directed to pay Rs 2,00,50,000 to the petitioners as compensation in this case within 30 days from today, failing which, it would be liable to pay further interest...interim amount, if any, paid to the petitioners be deducted...,” the judge said in an order passed on May 19.

Rejecting the plea of the insurance company that there was contributory negligence by the victim, the judge said there is no evidence on record to show that he was

at fault.

“It stands proved that the accident in question occurred due to rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle by respondent no. 1 (Mange Ram) and the victim suffered fatal injuries in the said accident,” the judge said.