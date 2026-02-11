Tribal youths tour Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: Nearly 200 tribal youth from across India visited the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Wednesday under the 17th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme, where Speaker Vijender Gupta urged them to actively participate in the nation’s democratic and developmental journey.



Addressing the delegation, Gupta emphasised the importance of youth engagement with democratic institutions. “When young citizens engage with the living institutions of democracy, they do not merely learn history, they become part of the nation’s continuing constitutional journey,” he said.

The programme, organised by My Bharat Kendra in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs, brought together participants from tribal districts such as Bastar, Bijapur, Narayanpur and Mohla–Manpur in Chhattisgarh; West Singhbhum in Jharkhand; Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh; Kandhamal and Kalahandi in Odisha; and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra. The delegation was accompanied by 36 District Youth Officers and other officials.

Encouraging the youth to take leadership roles, the Speaker said, “When our youth from every region of the country step forward with confidence, Viksit Bharat moves from vision to reality.” He added that national development must rest on constitutional awareness, social cohesion and informed participation, expressing confidence that such exposure would inspire participants to contribute meaningfully to governance and community leadership.

During the visit, participants were given a guided tour of the Assembly and briefed on its historical evolution as a constitutional institution. A documentary titled “Shri Vithalbhai Ki Gaurav Gatha” was screened, showcasing the contributions of Vithalbhai Patel in strengthening legislative independence. Gupta also highlighted the publication of a commemorative coffee table book, “Shatabdi-Yatra: Veer Vithalbhai Patel,” documenting the Assembly’s institutional legacy. Placing the Assembly in historical context, Gupta recalled its association with key milestones such as the Morley–Minto Reforms and the transfer of India’s capital to Delhi in 1911. He noted that the complex is “not merely a heritage structure, but a functioning constitutional institution where democratic deliberation continues to shape public life.”

The interaction underscored the importance of structured engagement between youth and constitutional bodies in fostering national integration and strengthening democratic consciousness.