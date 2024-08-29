Trial runs begin on 2 new routes of Mohalla bus service

New Delhi: In a significant move to enhance last-mile connectivity and reduce pollution, the Delhi government has commenced a trial run of Mohalla buses on two new routes.



The trial began on Wednesday and will continue for seven days, covering routes from Kailash Colony Metro Station to PNB Geetanjali and from Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station to Vasant Vihar.

The new Mohalla bus routes were inaugurated by Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti, and RK Puram MLA Parmila Tokas, each representing their respective constituencies. Minister Bhardwaj expressed his gratitude to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the initiative, noting, “People of Greater Kailash and Malviya Nagar were demanding to start Mohalla buses, it has been started from today.”

The Mohalla buses, which are fully electric, are designed to provide environmentally friendly and efficient transport options.

By operating these buses, the Delhi government aims to offer better last-mile connectivity, which is crucial for commuters transitioning from metro stations to their final destinations.

The new routes are strategically planned to include major educational institutions, including Motilal Nehru College, Jesus and Mary College, and others, to cater to the needs of students and residents.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot emphasised the importance of these new routes in improving public transport accessibility.

He stated, “We are providing efficient and convenient travel options to Delhiites by improving last-mile connectivity, so that more and more Delhiites can adopt public transport instead of private vehicles.” Gahlot further highlighted that the new bus routes will serve crucial local points and reduce reliance on private cars, thus contributing to reduced pollution and congestion.