Trial run of mohalla bus service in Delhi starts on two routes

New Delhi: In a significant move to enhance last-mile connectivity in the capital, the Kejriwal government has initiated a trial for the Mohalla Bus service starting Monday.



This trial will last for seven days and will currently operate on two routes, from Pradhan Enclave Pusta to Majlis Park Metro Station and from Akshardham Metro Station to Mayur Vihar Phase-III Paper Market.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot addressed the media during the launch, highlighting the significance of this initiative.

He stated, “The launch of Mohalla Bus services is a crucial step in improving last-mile connectivity in Delhi.

These buses are designed to navigate areas with limited road width and high congestion.” The minister emphasised the importance of passenger feedback, adding, “Through this trial, we are collecting necessary feedback based on passenger experiences to ensure the expansion of Mohalla Bus services across all areas of Delhi.”

The Mohalla buses are equipped with six battery packs, providing a total capacity of 196 kilowatts, which allows them to cover over 200 kilometres on a single charge within just 45 minutes.

Each 9-meter bus has a seating capacity for 23 passengers, along with room for 13 standing passengers. To ensure easy identification, these buses are painted green, with 25 per cent of the seats, specifically six seats, reserved for female passengers.

The overarching goal of the Mohalla Bus initiative is to provide feeder bus services to local residents using 9-meter-long electric buses.

The Delhi government has ambitious plans to roll out a total of 2,180 such buses by 2025, specifically targeting neighbourhoods where larger buses face operational challenges. Currently, the Delhi government is operating 100 buses acquired from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to boost last-mile connectivity. Each Mohalla bus is designed to operate on routes with a maximum length of 10 kilometres.

Regarding the fare structure, the pricing for Mohalla buses is aligned with the Delhi government’s regular AC buses, with costs set at Rs 10, 15, 20, and 25 respectively.