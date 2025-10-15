Tri Nagar: 14-yr-old boy found hanging in home

new delhi: A 14-year-old boy was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in northwest Delhi’s Tri Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

Police found a video on his phone which recorded the incident and they are looking into whether the boy was attempting to record a reel and it was an accident, or he intentionally ended his life.

The incident came to light on Sunday when the Keshav Puram police received information from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital (DCBH) about a boy, later identified as a class 9 student, found hanging in his house.

The boy was declared brought dead at the hospital, police said.

According to the officer, the boy lived with his parents and elder sister.

“During the initial probe, it was found that the boy had hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a curtain. He also placed his mobile phone at a distance and recorded a video of the entire act,” said the police officer.

The officer added that no foul play has been found so far. The scene of crime was inspected by the crime team and exhibits, including the mobile phone of the deceased, were recovered for forensic examination.

“The body was preserved at BJRM Hospital and later handed over to the family after postmortem,” he added.

Police are investigating whether the boy was experimenting for a social media video or attempting suicide. Digital content is under analysis, and family statements are being recorded to determine the motive.