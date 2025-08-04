Tree push ends purifier project at Nehru Park

New Delhi: The Delhi government has officially scrapped its pilot project to install outdoor air purifiers at Nehru Park, following public feedback that overwhelmingly favored planting more trees over deploying machines. Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed the decision, citing results from a public survey conducted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Originally announced in June, the project aimed to transform Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri into a “clean air zone” through the installation of 150 nine-foot-tall air purifiers. Each unit, designed to cover an area of 600 square meters, was estimated to cost Rs 5 lakh and was to be deployed under a CSR initiative with private firm Umeandus. The same technology had previously been piloted at locations such as Anand Vihar and Jangpura.

However, before launching the initiative, the government decided to seek public opinion. On July 19 and 20, DPCC conducted a two-day survey at Nehru Park, collecting 221 responses from park visitors. The survey offered four options regarding the installation of air purifiers. Of the total responses, 84 people (38.01per cent) preferred enhancing green cover through additional tree plantation, while 75 respondents (33.93 per cent) were in clear favor of installing air purifiers.

Another 33 (14.93 per cent) said they would support the idea only if it involved low cost and minimal maintenance. Just 29 visitors (13.12 per cent) rejected the idea altogether. “We had set a benchmark of at least 80 per cent support for moving ahead with the purifier plan. Since barely half of the respondents backed it, we’ve decided not to pursue the project,” said Sirsa.

The minister had earlier stated that if the Nehru Park experiment yielded promising results, the initiative would be expanded to major markets and pollution hotspots, especially during the high-smog winter months. However, the feedback has prompted a shift in strategy toward more sustainable and natural solutions.

Sirsa emphasised that the public’s preference for long-term ecological improvements cannot be overlooked. “People have spoken, and their message is clear, they want more trees, not machines,” he added.

The Environment Department is now expected to focus on strengthening green cover in the capital, particularly in public parks, as part of its broader clean air strategy.