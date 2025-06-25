‘Tree cutting for Barapullah Phase 3 project might be approved soon’

NEW DELHI: The permission for cutting trees for the Barapullah Phase 3 project could be granted soon, as the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) recently carried out a survey of the site, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, another survey will be held by the committee on June 27 before finalising the approval. The CEC is a five-member committee formulated by the Supreme Court to monitor afforestation and tree-cutting permissions in big projects.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma, during his visit to the site earlier in May, stated that work on obtaining approvals from the committee is ongoing.

“It will take around six months to complete the project after tree-cutting permission is approved. Recently, a survey by CEC was done, and we hope to get the approvals soon. Our target is to complete the construction work by the end of this year,” Minister Verma has said.

Officials said that over 90 per cent of the work at the site has been completed, and the CEC survey was carried out on June 21.

Phase 3 of the flyover project envisages providing signal-free connectivity between Mayur Vihar-I (East Delhi) and AIIMS (South Delhi). The new flyover will merge with the existing Barapullah flyover at Sarai Kale Khan. The project has been under construction since 2015 and has had several cost escalations and missed deadlines. Last year, Lt Governor VK Saxena said that for the project’s phase 3, the government would end up paying Rs 1,326.3 crore as opposed to the tender amount of Rs 964 crore. Recently, a flyover project of PWD in the Nand Nagari area also received the necessary tree-cutting permission, paving the way for the completion

of that project.