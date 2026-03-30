Travel time on city’s Vikas Marg drops to 14-15 minutes after traffic management measures

New Delhi: Travel time along east Delhi’s Vikas Marg corridor has reduced to around 14-15 minutes following a series of enforcement



and traffic management measures, the traffic police said on Sunday.

The stretch, which connects Trans-Yamuna areas to central parts of the city, has long faced congestion due to illegal parking, broken dividers and heavy pedestrian movement, they added.

According to a statement by the Delhi Traffic Police, nearly 200 vehicles were removed over the past two weeks after intensified towing and clamping drives in the area.

Additionally, action was taken against 200 other vehicles for improper parking, it added.

So far this year, more than 11,000 challans have been issued for violations, including illegal parking and unauthorised e-rickshaw operations, the statement said.

Authorities said signal optimisation, including making the Laxmi Nagar intersection signal-free, and restricting certain entry points at Karkari Mor, has also helped ease congestion, reducing travel time by around 14-15 minutes from 20-25 minutes.

Commuters are now being directed to use designated U-turns to streamline

traffic flow.

Officials added that increased deployment of traffic personnel and coordination with civic agencies for infrastructure repairs have contributed to smoother movement along the corridor.