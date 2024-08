Travel agent nabbed in fake Aadhaar & passport scam at IGIA

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested an agent for arranging a forged aadhaar card to obtain a passport for a passenger.



The IGIA police were informed about the incident after a passenger was apprehended with a forged aadhaar card. The accused agent was identified as Shubham Chauhan (25), a resident of Gopalpur, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

On June 10, Sagar Gupta, posing as Ashwani Kumar, was intercepted at IGI Airport en route to Bangkok. Gupta, who used a fake Aadhaar card arranged by a syndicate led by Shubham Chauhan, was trying to return to Bangkok for work. The police arrested Gupta and later apprehended his accomplices, Arvind Pandey and Chauhan.