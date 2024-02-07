Transport Minister convenes meeting on HSRPs, vehicle sticker installations

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot convened a review meeting on Wednesday to assess the progress of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP)

and colour-coded sticker installations on vehicles

across Delhi.

Over 13 lakh vehicles have already complied with the mandate by installing HSRPs.

Expressing urgency, Gahlot stated, “I urge all residents of Delhi to promptly install HSRPs and colour-coded stickers on their vehicles. By adhering to these mandatory requirements, we collectively contribute to fostering a safer and more organised vehicular environment across the capital.”

In December 2018, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) mandated the display of registration marks on motor vehicles under the Central Motor Vehicles Rule (CMVR), 1989. The HSRP, a unique high-security registration plate, is electronically linked to the vehicle after affixing it.

Additionally, colour-coded stickers for diesel vehicles are orange, light blue for petrol and CNG vehicles, and grey for others.

To streamline the application process, users can apply for both the HSRP

and colour-coded stickers through a single window via designated websites. For assistance or grievances, individuals can contact the provided helpline numbers and email addresses.

Efforts are underway to expedite the installation process, emphasising the

importance of compliance with these regulations to enhance road safety and organisation in the capital.