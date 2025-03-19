Transport Min reviews Delhi Metro’s Phase IV expansion progress

New Delhi: Delhi’s Transport minister, Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, chaired a high-level review meeting on the progress of the Delhi Metro Phase IV expansion, emphasising the need for timely completion and improved inter-agency coordination. The meeting focused on resolving key challenges, including land acquisition, environmental clearances, and infrastructural integration. Officials from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Transport Department provided updates on the ongoing issues affecting the project’s execution. Addressing concerns, Singh stressed the government’s commitment to meeting deadlines and ensuring that all necessary approvals and administrative hurdles are cleared.

“Ensuring development while maintaining ecological balance is our priority,” .Singh stated, directing the DMRC to meet its tree transplantation targets as per environmental norms. He assured that the government would provide land for tree plantation to balance infrastructure expansion with sustainability. A major focus of the discussion was the integration of double-decker flyovers in high-priority corridors, a project that requires close coordination between the Public Works Department (PWD) and DMRC. The minister instructed both agencies to work together efficiently to accelerate these infrastructure upgrades.

Singh also acknowledged financial and procedural challenges associated with the Metro expansion and assured officials of swift action to facilitate progress. “All necessary cooperation will be extended to resolve pending approvals and administrative challenges,” he said.