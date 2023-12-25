Transport dept issues directives to scrapping cos on release of ELVs

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Delhi transport department has issued directives to all 13 scrapping companies, urging them to furnish a detailed status report regarding the release of end-of-life vehicles (ELVs).



This move comes in response to a High Court order from August, adding a layer of accountability to the process.

The High Court had previously intervened after numerous car owners approached the judiciary against the transport department. In response, the court mandated the release of seized end-of-life vehicles, contingent on the owners providing assurances that the vehicles would neither operate nor be parked in any public spaces within the city.

Additionally, owners were obligated to remove the vehicles within two weeks of their release. Despite these directives, discontent has surfaced, particularly highlighted by an owner of a 15-year-old “family heritage” car. The individual has filed a plea, seeking contempt proceedings against the authorities for alleged non-compliance with the High Court’s order. The petitioner contends that the transport department has failed to release vehicles as directed by the court.

Reacting to recent court orders, the transport department has instructed scrapping companies to submit comprehensive status reports on overage vehicles. These reports must detail whether the vehicles have been returned to the owner, scrapped, or placed on hold. Scrapping companies are also required to provide reasons and remarks explaining why certain overage cars are being held.

Approximately 160 vehicle owners have sought relief through legal avenues, appealing for the release of their impounded cars. In response, the High Court has not only emphasised the need for a clear policy governing the release of such vehicles but has also directed the government to publicize this policy effectively.

Government officials have responded, assuring

that the policy is nearing finalisation. Expected within two weeks, the policy includes adjustments such as reduced penalty fees, from Rs 25,000 to Rs 10,000 for cars and Rs 5,000 for bikes.

“We anticipate finalising and publicizing it within two weeks, aiming to streamline the release process and provide clarity in managing end-of-life vehicles,” stated an official from the Delhi Transport Department.