Transgender residents can avail free travel on DTC, cluster buses

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at expanding social inclusion in public transport, the Rekha Gupta government on Monday approved free bus travel for transgender persons across the national capital. The decision, taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will allow eligible transgender residents of Delhi to travel free of cost on buses operated by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses run by the Transport Department.



The facility will be implemented on the same model currently used for women passengers, who avail free travel through the pink ticket scheme in Delhi buses.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at ensuring greater accessibility and mobility for the transgender community, allowing them to travel safely and without financial constraints. The government described the move as part of its broader effort to promote social justice and equitable access to public services.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is committed to ensuring dignity and inclusion for every section of society. “Our government remains committed to building a more inclusive, equitable and compassionate Delhi, where every citizen is able to access opportunities and public services with dignity,” she said.

The chief minister also addressed concerns among women passengers regarding changes to the existing free travel system. She clarified that the pink ticket scheme will continue for the next three months while the government gradually transitions to the new pink smart card system.

In a post on X, Gupta reassured commuters, saying, “Women need not worry as the ticket system for free travel will continue for the next three months.” She also urged women not to rush to obtain the new cards immediately.

“Women can visit the centres set up for issuing the pink smart cards according to their convenience,” she said.

Under the Delhi government’s existing scheme, women can travel free on DTC and cluster buses using pink tickets. The administration is now in the process of replacing the ticket system with pink smart cards for eligible women residents of the city.

The decision to extend free bus travel to transgender persons is expected to further strengthen inclusive urban mobility in Delhi.