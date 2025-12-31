Transforming Education in Delhi ; Laying the Foundation for the Future

Delhi Government has driven a decisive shift in education—moving beyond textbooks to focus on quality, fairness and holistic development. Education reforms are being shaped to strengthen parental trust while preparing children for the future.

The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025 has been implemented to protect parents’ rights and curb arbitrary fee hikes, bringing greater transparency and accountability to the system.

Through the CM Shri Schools Initiative, public education is being reimagined. With an allocation of `100 crore, 75 CM Shri Schools have been notified as special-category institutions, offering AI-enabled learning, modern laboratories, NEP-aligned curricula, teacher upskilling, inclusive education and green campuses.

To connect education with life skills and civic values, three new curricula—NEEEV, Science of Living and Rashtraneeti—have been introduced, strengthening entrepreneurship, emotional well-being, civic awareness and nation-building.

In Delhi, education is evolving into a platform that nurtures confident, capable and responsible citizens.