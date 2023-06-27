Transforming edu system: CM inaugurates Sarvodaya Co-ed school in Libaspur

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated Sarvodaya Co-ed school in Libaspur village which will provide world-class education to the students, consisting of three blocks with 50 classrooms.



The school is equipped with modern facilities and amenities. In addition, there are eight labs, two libraries, a lift, fully air-conditioned multi-purpose halls, and various other activity rooms. The school will also promote other areas like wrestling and boxing alongside the basic subjects, the government announced in a statement.

Approximately 2,000 students will be studying in the school, which will benefit students from nearby areas like Libaspur, Rana Park, Jeevan Park, Sanjay Colony, Bhagat Singh Park and Swarup Nagar. Earlier, these students had to travel long distances to attend government schools in Siraspur and Samaypur. With the advancement in the education sector, the government’s target is to bridge the gap between the quality of education provided to children coming from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Kejriwal announced plans to send Municipal Corporation of Delhi teachers for training at the IIM Ahmedabad, with the aim of transforming MCD schools in the coming 5-7 years. The Chief Minister assured the citizens that the government would spare no effort to improve the quality of education and will also generate employment opportunities for students.

While addressing the people, Kejriwal reiterated his government’s commitment of transforming the education system and narrowing the disparity between government and private schools. He pointed out that 80 per cent of Delhi government schools now exceed the quality and infrastructure of private institutions, making quality education accessible to all children. Kejriwal also highlighted the efforts and dedication of the government school teachers and principals who played a significant role in this transformation.

“We have already provided lots of jobs to our children, but now we have made this our ‘one-point programme’. Until our children are able to get jobs at the end of their education, it is meaningless to have other programmes of the Delhi government”, he added.

Education minister Atishi too spoke at the event and claimed that the Libaspur school has better facilities than any other in the city. She alleged that there was mismanagement in Delhi government schools before the AAP came to power in the city. “The school inaugurated today in Libaspur is not just better than Delhi’s private schools but all private schools across the country.

Earlier, there was mismanagament at Delhi government schools and they had poor infrastructure. But those from the underprivileged sections of society were compelled to send their children to such schools,” Atishi said.