Transformer blast sparks fire at AIIMS Trauma unit

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at the AIIMS Trauma Center in New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon following a blast in an electric transformer located in the BCP area of the facility. The incident occurred around 3:34 pm, prompting a swift emergency response. According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), eight fire tenders were immediately rushed to the scene after receiving the alert.

Firefighting teams arrived promptly and began operations to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby sections of the hospital.

By 3:55 pm, an “informative” and “STOP” message was sent out by Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO), confirming that the fire had been brought under control. Preliminary reports indicate that the fire was confined to the electric transformer unit and did not cause any casualties or injuries.

Authorities have assured that there was no threat to patients, staff, or hospital operations. The fire did not disrupt critical medical services at the trauma center, one of the busiest emergency facilities in the capital. Though the exact cause of the blast is yet to be determined, DFS officials are expected to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident. Further updates on the situation and findings from the inquiry are awaited.