‘Transformation of govt schools is becoming a benchmark for nation’

New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the AAP’s foray into politics could be termed as “successful” since under its rule students from economically weaker backgrounds are getting better education than their counterparts in private schools. He was speaking after inaugurating Dr B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in west Delhi’s Janakpuri.

Hailing the infrastructure provided by these Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE), Kejriwal said those studying in these schools are getting better education than what he or his children have received.

“The transformation of government schools is becoming a benchmark for the nation. This school in Janakpuri will focus on engineering, medicine, humanities and 21st-century skills like IT and artificial intelligence. Those interested in these fields can seek admission into this school,” he said.

Built on a total plot area of 8,600 sq metres, this school building has a total of 112 equivalent classrooms, which comprises 45 classrooms, eight labs, one library, one multipurpose hall, 13 officer and staff rooms, 26 toilets, five staircases and two lifts.

The Schools of Specialised Excellence provide specialised education in five areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM); Humanities; Performing and Visual Arts; high-end 21st century skills, and Armed Forces Preparatory School.