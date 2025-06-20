Transferred judge returns to hear Delhi riots UAPA case

NEW DELHI: A judge hearing the 2020 Delhi riots Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case but transferred to another court in May would return to hear the terror case from July 1.

On June 18, the Delhi High Court passed a transfer order asking additional sessions judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai to return to the special court designated to hear February 2020 riots “larger conspiracy” case in Shahdara district.

The Delhi High Court on May 30 transferred several judges and sent Bajpai from Shahdara district to preside a fast track court in Saket district.

On June 2, additional sessions judge Lalit Lumar, who replaced Bajpai, said the prosecution and five accused persons had completed their arguments on charge in the Delhi riots UAPA case. “A considerable time has already lapsed and therefore, arguments on the point of charge have to be expedited,” ASJ Kumar said.

He directed all prosecutors and accused’s advocates “to furnish their schedule regarding the time frame and the manner in which they will address the arguments, particularly time/hours to be taken by them”.

On June 6, it was pointed out that the proceedings in the present matter would take considerable time as the chargesheet runs into over 17,000 pages.

The judge accepted the prosecution and defence request to resume arguments on charge after the summer break, starting July 2.

Twenty accused, including Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi, and ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, face UAPA

and IPC charges.