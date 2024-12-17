Tragic accident claims lives of 4

Noida: A tragic accident on Yamuna Expressway in Agra claimed lives of four persons while injuring one other on the intervenining night of Monday and Tuesday, said police officials.

According to the police, truck driver Kuldeep Singh, resident of Kannauj was going to Ghaziabad via Yamuna Expressway after loading the vehicle from Firozabad. He was accompanied by helper Sachin Kumar of Firozabad. At around 1.30 am near the milestone 161 of the expressway, the truck collided with an unknown vehicle, due to which the driver was seriously injured. He got stuck in the cabin of the truck.

While Sachin was trying to take him out, Anil Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad and Jitendra Singh, from West Delhi stopped their car at the location to help. While they were trying to pull out the driver from overturned truck, a speeding car coming from behind rammed into them before colliding with the divider and overturned.

All the four were crushed while the car driver also received serious injuries. Among the dead are

Anil, Kuldeep, Sachin and Jitendra. Car driver Manal Saluja, resident of Agra, has been injured and admitted to the hospital.

SHO Khandauli Rakesh Kumar said that the car was speeding. “On receiving the information, the team of Khandauli Toll Authority and the police station reached the spot. The victims were

rushed to hospitals where four people were declared dead while car driver was admitted in hospital and remains critical,” said Kumar.

“No complaint has been received from either side and further investigation is underway,” Kumar added

In order to curb recurring road accidents during winters due to fog, speed limits

for light and heavy vehicles have been reduced on the Yamuna Expressway.