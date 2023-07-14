Tragedy averted: 2 fall from third floor to escape fire, survive as locals spread mattress on ground

A fire broke out in a shop situated on the third floor of a shopping complex in Gaur City of Greater Noida West on Thursday afternoon, triggering panic in the area.

According to the police, the fire broke out inside a shop in the Galaxy Plaza and five persons were trapped inside.

“The fire broke out around 1 pm and five fire tenders rushed to the spot. No casualties were reported and a total of five persons have been rescued out of which three have sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment. One person has suffered a fracture in his leg,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida.

Among the injured are Anjali (21), Vandana (25), Vikram Singh (32), Mohit (36), and Akshay Singh (25). Vikram sustained a fracture in his leg, said police officials.

While the cause of the fire has been revealed as a short circuit, two persons who were trapped inside the building had to jump to the ground floor to save their lives. A purported video is also making rounds on social media in which people can be seen hanging onto the window and jumping to the ground.

“By the time fire tenders reached the spot, the locals had placed mattresses on the floor for those trying to jump from the third flood. Due to this, the two people who were jumping from the third floor did not receive serious injuries as they fell on the mattress. Only one person sustained a fracture in the leg. Apart from this, three people were stuck inside, who were rescued by the fire fighters. The work of the locals during the fire incident is commendable,” the DCP added.