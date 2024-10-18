Traffic will be affected in south, central Delhi on Sunday due to Half Marathon

NEW DELHI: Traffic in south and central Delhi will be affected and regulated for around six hours till 11 am on Sunday in view of the Half Marathon, an advisory said.



While the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that in order to facilitate the participants, the train services will begin from 03.15 am from terminal stations of all lines except the Airport Express Line and Grey Line -- Dhansa Bus Stand to Dwarka.

According to police advisory, more than 35,000 participants are expected to compete in the Delhi Half Marathon which will be flagged off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium around 4.45 am.

The Half Marathon open and police cup 21.09 kilometres will start from the JLN Stadium from 5 am. Elite Athlete Men and Women (Indian and international) - Half Marathon 21.09 km will start from the JLN Stadium Complex from 6.50 am. Open 10 km will start from 7.30 am from the Jeevan Deep Building on Sansad Marg, the advisory said.

From 3.15 am till 4 am, the train services will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes, while from 4 am to 6 am, it will be provided at a frequency of 20 minutes. After 6 am, the train services will be available as per regular Sunday time-table on all lines, the DMRC officials said.

The organisers of the marathon will also be deploying volunteers at specific metro stations, which include JLN Stadium, Jor Bagh, Janpath, Jangpura and Rajiv Chowk, the DMRC said.

The event organiser is sponsoring the cost of travel for to and fro moment to the event venue for the participants of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2024. For this, the DMRC has provided the required number of QR tickets as per the applicable metro fare.

Traffic movement will be regulated from 4.45 am to 11 am. However, uninterrupted movement of emergency vehicles will be facilitated. Cross traffic movement at junctions located along the route will be allowed depending on the location and number of participants, the advisory stated.

Traffic will be diverted as per the requirement on the fourth Avenue-Bhisham Pitamaha Marg junction under Sewa Nagar flyover, Kotla traffic signal, Sewa Nagar traffic signal, Jor Bagh Colony Road, Aurobindo Marg-Lodhi Road junction, Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Max Mueller Marg junction, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Mathura Road-Bhairon Road junction, round about Man Singh Road, Janpath-Maulana Azad Road junction, round Gurudwara Rakabganj, Sansad Marg-Outer Circle junction, Tilak Marg-C Hexagon

junction, etc.

Commuters are requested to cooperate in this celebration of fitness by avoiding the roads and junctions in the vicinity of Delhi Half Marathon and travelling via suggested routes mentioned above.