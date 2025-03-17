Traffic violations on Holi: Ggm Police collects Rs 8.07L in fines

GURUGRAM: In a major crackdown on traffic rule violations during the Holi festival, the Gurugram Traffic Police issued 693 challans, collecting fines amounting to Rs 8.07 lakh.

The special checking campaign, conducted on March 14 under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Arora, aimed to curb unruly behavior and ensure smooth traffic management.

The campaign was launched to prevent disruptions to law and order, public peace, and traffic movement caused by reckless driving and hooliganism during the festival.

As part of the operation, police officers took strict action against violators, targeting a range of infractions that commonly occur during Holi celebrations.

Among the total 693 challans issued, 141 were for drunk driving, 138 for riding without a helmet, 59 for triple riding, 28 for wrong-side driving, 23 for driving without a seatbelt, 18 for missing HSRP number plates, 17 for vehicles without number plates, 8 for drivers not wearing uniforms, 7 for black film on windows, and 4 for dangerous driving.

According to Gurugram Police, the purpose of the drive was to regulate traffic and prevent accidents caused by reckless driving.

The Holi festival often sees a spike in traffic violations, with some drivers consuming alcohol before getting behind the wheel, driving on the wrong side of the road, or neglecting basic safety measures such as wearing helmets and seatbelts.

Additionally, many two-wheeler riders engage in dangerous behavior, such as triple riding, riding without number plates, or participating in hooliganism on the streets.

These actions not only disrupt traffic flow but also increase the risk of accidents and conflicts.

The special drive was designed to send a strong message that traffic violations will not be tolerated, especially during festive periods when the likelihood of road accidents is higher.

Checkpoints were set up to deter violations, particularly drunk driving. Authorities urged residents to follow traffic rules and report offenders. They reiterated their commitment to maintaining order and vowed to continue such campaigns for safer roads in the future.