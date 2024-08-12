Traffic snarls & waterlogging in Gurugram after heavy rains

Gurugram: Heavy rain lashed Gurugram on Sunday causing severe waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas of the city on Sunday.



Many parts of the city were heavily inundated due to continuous rainfall throughout the day, with the Narsinghpur stretch of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and places near Basai and Golf Course Extension Road heavily waterlogged.

The city saw spells of light and heavy rain in the day.

As per the district administration, Gurugram recorded 70 mm of rainfall during the day, a bulletin released at 8 pm said. Wazirabad recorded a maximum of 108 mm of rainfall.

Waterlogging was reported in several areas, including police lines, Bus Stand Road, Sheetla Mata Road, Narsinghpur Service Road, Basai Chowk, Khandsa, Sanjay Gram Road, Sohna Road and Subhash Chowk, sectors 30, 31, 40, 45, 47, 51, 22, 23, 4, 5, 12, 13 48, the district administration said in a statement. These areas also saw traffic snarls with vehicles and pedestrians having to wade through knee-deep water.

Gurugram Traffic Police in a post on X, said, “Waterlogging has been reported at many places across Gurugram due to heavy rain since morning.”

Traffic disruption may take more than usual time to commute, it said.

According to officials, there was significant congestion on the National Highway (NH-48) towards Delhi, Narsinghpur Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Sohna Road, Basai, Khandsa Road, and Pataudi Road.

“Our teams were deployed at all major locations, monitoring waterlogging spots and now the situation is manageable. Work is being carried out to drain out water with the coordination of civic authorities,” said Virender Vij, DCP traffic.