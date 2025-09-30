Traffic snarls hit S Delhi, commuters stuck for hrs

NEW DELHI: Heavy traffic congestion was reported in several parts of south Delhi on Sunday, leaving commuters stuck in a jam for hours.

Police said the traffic volume has seen a spike due to the ongoing festive season rush, which included devotees making their way to Durga Puja pandals.

The affected areas included Chittaranjan Park, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji Road, ITO and stretches along the Outer Ring Road.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary told PTI, “Due to the ongoing festivities, traffic volume in south Delhi has increased significantly.

“Devotees heading towards pandals and Durga Puja venues are adding to the rush. Additional personnel have been deployed to manage traffic and ensure smooth movement of vehicles,” the officer said.

A commuter returning home from the airport said he remained stranded in the traffic for nearly two hours. “I was exhausted after a long flight, and then my car was stuck in the jam for almost two hours,” he said.

Another traffic police officer said diversions had also been put in place on Sunday to deal with the congestion.

The traffic police issued several advisories, restricting movement between 4 pm and 8 pm on BSZ Marg, IP Marg, JLN Marg, Minto Road, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Mirdard Road and adjoining stretches.

Traffic was barred on DDU Marg (between ITO Chowk and Minto Road Red Light) from 4 pm onwards. Commuters have been advised to use public transport and take Chelmsford Road for New Delhi Railway Station while avoiding the Ajmeri Gate side, the advisory stated.

Parking has been prohibited on BSZ Marg, IP Marg, DDU Marg and Minto Road, with officials warning that vehicles found in violation would be towed and prosecuted, it added.

Another commuter, Rajesh Jha, said the situation was “frustrating” as vehicles were “crawling” on the roads. “It took me almost two hours to cover a short distance,” he said.