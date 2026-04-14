Traffic snarls at Delhi–Noida border amid workers’ protest

New Delhi: Thousands of commuters faced severe disruption on Monday as violent protests by factory workers in Noida brought traffic to a standstill along key routes connecting the city with Delhi, prompting heightened security measures across the national capital.



The unrest led to massive congestion on arterial roads, including National Highway 9 and the Noida Link Road near the Chilla border, with queues of vehicles stretching for several kilometres during peak hours. Several thousand commuters were stranded for hours, with many taking to social media platform X to share their ordeal and seek intervention.

According to officials, a large number of workers from various industrial units gathered in the morning to press their long-pending demand for salary revision. The demonstration, however, escalated into violence in areas such as Phase-2 and Sector 60, where incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting were reported. Some protesters also set vehicles on fire, further aggravating the situation.

A Delhi Police officer said members of labour unions from Uttar Pradesh had assembled near the border and blocked key stretches, halting traffic movement. “Delhi Police and Noida Police personnel were deployed to manage the situation and divert traffic, but the heavy volume of vehicles compounded the chaos,” the officer said.

Commuters described long delays and lack of movement. One office-goer said she had been stuck for over an hour after leaving home early morning, while another complained that vehicles had not moved “even a single inch” for a prolonged period. Some passengers travelling to railway stations also reported difficulties and appealed for train delays. The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory stating that traffic towards Noida from the Chilla border was severely affected due to the ongoing agitation. Commuters were advised to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternative routes such as the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway from Sarai Kale Khan or NH 24 via Kondli Bridge to enter Noida through Noida Mod.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has been put on high alert to prevent any spillover of unrest into the city. Officials said several teams have been deployed at all motorable roads connecting Noida to different parts of Delhi, particularly at major border points with Uttar Pradesh. Strict vigil is being maintained, and thorough checking of vehicles is being carried out to ensure that no anti-social elements enter the city under the guise of the protest.

“Delhi Police is fully alert and vigilant. Adequate force has been deployed at all strategic locations. No one will be allowed to breach law and order,” a senior officer said.

Barricading has been intensified at key entry points, and additional personnel, including rapid response teams and paramilitary forces, have been stationed to respond swiftly to any untoward incident. Police said they are in constant coordination with their Uttar Pradesh counterparts and are closely monitoring the evolving situation.

Security has also been stepped up along the Haryana border as a precautionary measure, with enhanced checking and deployment to prevent any movement of protesters into Delhi from that side. Authorities said efforts were underway to clear the congestion and restore normal traffic flow at the earliest.