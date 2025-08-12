Traffic restrictions on Aug 13

NEW DELHI: Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory for the August 13 full-dress rehearsal of Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, restricting movement from 4 am to 10 am on key roads, including Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, and Nishad Raj Marg. Diversions will be in place from ISBT Kashmere Gate, Vikas Marg, Salimgarh Bypass, and adjoining areas, with specific bus routes to avoid restricted zones. Commercial vehicles and buses face additional curbs. Commuters urged to use the Metro, avoid prohibited items.