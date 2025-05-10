Traffic Police seizes 65 vehicles with fake NEPs

NEW DELHI: Delhi Traffic Police has issued over 7,600 challans and impounded 65 commercial vehicles in the past two months for operating during restricted hours with forged No Entry Permission (NEP) certificates. The crackdown, aimed at curbing the misuse of NEP certificates and unauthorised vehicle movement, was launched following an increase in public complaints.

A dedicated enforcement team was formed in March and deployed across key city locations. In the last two months, 7,654 challans were issued, and 65 vehicles were impounded during surprise checks.

Notably, on April 30, a forged NEP certificate was discovered in a light goods vehicle near Mukundpur, and another was found on May 7 near Hanuman Mandir. In both cases, the drivers admitted to purchasing the fake certificates for Rs 10,000 from the Azadpur Sabzi Mandi area. Both vehicle owners and drivers have

been arrested.