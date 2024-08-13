Traffic police issues advisory ahead of Independence Day

NEW DELHI: Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the full dress rehearsal on August 13 for the Independence Day function, announcing road closures and alternative routes.



Eight roads -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover -- will be closed from 4 am to 11 am on Tuesday.

Vehicles without parking labels for the rehearsal should avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass, the advisory said.

The commuters travelling between north Delhi and south Delhi should take alternative routes of Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, SPM Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road, and Rani Jhansi Road to reach their destinations.

In the east-west corridor, vehicular traffic will follow on alternative routes of NH-24, Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapula Road — under AIIMS Flyover on the Ring Road, Nizamuddin Khatta, Ring Road, Mathura Road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviraj Road and Safdarjung Road, etc and vice versa, will be closed it said.

Old Iron bridge and Geeta Colony bridge towards Shanti Van will also be closed.

DND, NH-24 (NH-9), Yudhister Setu, Signature Bridge, and Wazirabad Bridge will remain open to reach Ring Road, it stated.

Movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin and Wazirabad bridges will not be permitted from August 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13.

Inter-state buses will also not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during this period, the advisory said.

City buses, including the ones operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), will not ply on Ring Road from August 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13 and between ISBT to NH-24 (NH-9)/NH T-point on Ring Road and take alternative routes, it said.

Buses originating from east, north, central, west, south and intending to use Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Tilak Marg, Subash Marg, Ring Road between Akhara Chandgi Ram and Hazrat Nizamuddin Bridge are directed to avoid these stretches and take alternative routes, as per the advisory.

People attending the Independence Day function are advised not to bring cameras, binoculars, remote control car keys, umbrellas, handbags, briefcases, transistors, cigarette lighters, tiffin boxes, water bottles, lunch boxes, etc, it said.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc are prohibited over the jurisdiction of Delhi till August 15, the advisory added. With Agency inputs