Traffic Police issue 16,000 challans in 1 week

Gurugram: In a major crackdown on traffic violations, the Gurugram Traffic Police issued a total of 16,316 challans between June 30 and July 6, collecting a staggering Rs 2.02 crore in fines.

This initiative was part of the ongoing #ChallanNahiSalamMilega campaign led by IPS Rajesh Mohan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Gurugram, aimed at promoting road safety and penalising errant drivers.

Among the various violations recorded, wrong-side driving emerged as the most common and dangerous offence, with 2,407 motorists penalized for flouting this fundamental rule. Authorities highlighted that wrong-side driving not only disrupts the smooth flow of traffic but also poses a serious threat to lives, often resulting in head-on collisions and avoidable accidents. The high number of such violations signals a persistent disregard for basic road discipline, prompting police to intensify surveillance and awareness efforts in critical areas.

Other major offences included 1,835 cases of road marking violations, 1,418 pillion riders caught without helmets, 744 instances of improper lane changing, and 844 drivers penalized for not wearing seatbelts.

Additionally, 983 riders were found driving two-wheelers without helmets, 357 were booked for drunk driving, and 693 for illegal parking. Dangerous U-turns accounted for 523 cases, triple riding for 227, over-speeding for 90, and mobile phone usage

while driving for 103.

These offences, along with several minor ones, collectively brought the total number of challans to 16,316.

To enhance public awareness and promote safe driving habits, the Gurugram Traffic Police deployed the “Suraksha Rath” across 18 key locations during the week. More than 630 individuals were educated through this initiative about the importance of adhering to traffic norms and emergency contact services like Dial 112 and Helpline 1095.

Awareness sessions focused on speed limits, safe distancing, helmet use, avoiding mobile phones and intoxicated driving, and lane discipline. As part of community outreach, citizens helping manage traffic are being enrolled as Traffic Mitras to support police efforts.