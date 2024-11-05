Traffic police imposes 2K fines for drunk driving

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram traffic police has fined 17 women and made challan of 2066 vehicle drivers for drinking and driving in the month of October.

The effort, led under the directions of Vikas Arora, Police Commissioner, Gurugram, and Virender Vij, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police, aims to enforce traffic regulations strictly and improve road safety in the city.

The Gurugram traffic police carried out this extensive campaign last month, setting up checkpoints at key locations across the city.

These designated checkpoints were manned by specialized teams of traffic officers deployed with clear instructions to identify and act against intoxicated drivers.

As a result of these efforts, over 2,000 drivers were caught driving under the influence, and two vehicles were impounded as a part of the legal action against repeat offenders or those posing significant safety risks.

The campaign’s objective was twofold, to strictly enforce the prohibition on drunk driving and ensure the safety and smooth flow of traffic.

The Gurugram traffic police emphasised that their top priority remains reducing the risk of road accidents caused by intoxicated drivers, which has been a growing concern given the increase in nighttime traffic in the city.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police, Virender Vij, the checkpoints were established at specific locations and times to target areas with high instances of drunk driving, thereby maximizing the impact of the campaign.

Besides issuing challans and impounding vehicles, the campaign also served as an awareness drive to remind drivers of the dangers associated with drunk driving.

The traffic police warned that drunk driving not only risks the safety of the driver but also endangers pedestrians, passengers, and

other motorists.

The Gurugram police have stated that such campaigns will continue as part of their ongoing efforts to improve road safety and uphold traffic regulations.

Periodic nighttime checkpoints will remain in place to monitor and penalize those driving under the influence. Gurugram police have appealed to the public to comply with traffic laws and avoid driving while intoxicated.

The police further highlighted that the cooperation of citizens is essential in their mission to create safer roads.