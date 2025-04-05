Traffic Police holds special drive to promote road safety

New Delhi: The Road Safety Cell of the Delhi Traffic Police recently conducted a special awareness drive to promote road safety among commuters. Supervised by Additional Commissioner of Police (HQ Traffic) Satya Vir Katara, the initiative saw 57 students from three schools—KVS School (Sector 8, RK Puram), Ryan International School (Vasant Kunj), and Government Boys’ Secondary School (Karala)—participate alongside traffic police officials at key intersections across the city.

The programme aimed to instil safe road practices among young people while encouraging community involvement in traffic discipline. Officials highlighted that such efforts could help create lasting behavioural changes.

Separately, 65 students from MCPS School, New Police Lines, attended an awareness session focusing on road safety for children. The session covered key lessons, including the dangers of playing on roads, the importance of using parks for recreation, and safe cycling practices.

Senior officers, including Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic HQ) Kime Kaming, commended the initiative, stressing the need for public cooperation in improving road discipline.

The Delhi Traffic Police continues to work towards fostering safer roads and enhancing awareness among all road users.