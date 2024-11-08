Traffic police fines 753 riders for modified two-wheeler exhausts, collects over Rs 75L

GURUGRAM: In an extensive campaign against traffic violations, Gurugram traffic police has fined 753 bullet riders for making silencer sound and collected Rs 75 lakh and 30 thousand. The drive, which ran from January 1 to October 31, was part of a targeted effort to clamp down on traffic offenses that contribute to noise pollution and disrupt public peace on the city’s roads.

The campaign, initiated in response to growing complaints from residents about the loud, disruptive noise of firecracker exhausts, was aimed at making Gurugram’s streets safer and more peaceful for all.

Gurugram police, known for its proactive road safety initiatives, launched the initiative to enforce compliance with traffic norms and reduce the instances of high-decibel exhausts on busy roads.

Police officials emphasised that the use of modified, non-functional silencers commonly known as “bullet firecracker” exhausts create sharp, explosive sounds that can startle other road users and increase the risk of accidents.

Modified exhausts not only violate noise control regulations but often lead to reckless driving, increasing the risk of road accidents. Authorities report that some motorbike riders use these exhausts deliberately to attract attention, causing distress to pedestrians, cyclists, and other motorists.

Gurugram Police have collected fines from 753 violators, totalling Rs 75.30 lakh by October. These penalties reflect the city’s commitment to enforcing regulations and deterring further violations. Additionally, the police issued a strong appeal to the public, urging especially young riders to avoid modified exhausts and highlighting the collective responsibility to ensure road safety.