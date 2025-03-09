Traffic police ensure cashless treatment for 11 crash victims

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Traffic Police facilitated the hospitalization and cashless treatment of 11 accident victims between March 1 and March 8, under the 1.50 lakh rupees cashless treatment scheme.

The injured were admitted to nearby panel hospitals, ensuring that they received immediate medical care without financial burden.

Acting swiftly at accident sites, the traffic police coordinated with the respective police station’s Investigation Officer (IO) to register accident details on the EDAR platform.

This process enabled the victims to access the government’s cashless scheme for their medical treatment.

Hospitals were also instructed to admit the injured immediately and proceed with the necessary treatment under the scheme.

Families of the victims expressed their gratitude towards the Gurugram Traffic Police for their prompt response and assistance in securing medical aid.

Many acknowledged that the quick action of the police played a crucial role in ensuring the injured received timely treatment.

Operating under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Virendra Vij and the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters/Highway) Satyapal Yadav, the traffic police continue to prioritize public safety.

Officers are actively involved in assisting accident victims, often personally escorting them to hospitals.

Regardless of harsh weather conditions, the police remain committed to their duty, ensuring that medical help reaches those in need as quickly as possible.

The 1.50 lakh rupees cashless treatment scheme, launched by the Government of India, has proven to be a major relief for accident victims and their families.

By covering emergency medical expenses, the initiative not only saves lives but also prevents families from facing financial distress in critical moments.

The Gurugram Traffic Police urge citizens to spread awareness about this life-saving scheme and to immediately inform the police in case of an accident.

Timely reporting helps ensure prompt medical care for the injured. Gurugram Traffic Police urge the public to assist accident victims and call emergency helplines 1095 or 112. Emphasising the value of life, they reaffirm their commitment to safety and encourage citizens to help save lives.