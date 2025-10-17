Traffic Police bust fake ‘no-entry’ permit racket; 19 prosecuted, 11 cases registered

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police has busted a racket involved in preparing and circulating fake no-entry permissions (NEPs) for commercial vehicles, leading to the prosecution of 19 people and the registration of 11 criminal cases, an officer said on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused admitted to purchasing fake permits to operate their vehicles illegally in no-entry areas during restricted timings.

“Investigations are underway to trace the broader network behind the generation and sale of fake NEPs across the city,” the officer said.

The crackdown came as part of enforcement drive aimed at curbing the misuse of forged NEPs by commercial vehicles entering restricted zones during prohibited hours.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) K Jegadesan said, “Commercial vehicle owners and drivers are advised to obtain permits only through the official online portal of the Delhi Traffic Police.”