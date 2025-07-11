Traffic plan for Kanwar yatra

NOIDA: The Noida Police has announced traffic restrictions for the Kanwar Yatra 2025, starting Friday, July 11, and continuing until July 25. Commercial vehicles—including heavy, medium, and light goods carriers—will e restricted from travelling from Delhi towards Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Moradabad and nearby areas to ensure safe passage for Kanwariyas in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Dedicated lanes will be set up for Kanwariyas and light vehicles, with diversions in place on key intercity routes connecting Delhi, Uttarakhand, and western UP.

Following DGP directives, an inter-state WhatsApp group has been created for real-time coordination between officials from UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Rajasthan, allowing prompt updates on route status, security, and crowd control.