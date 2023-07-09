Traffic hit, massive waterlogging across city

New Delhi: With heavy rainfalls lashing the national Capital for the second consecutive day, many areas of Delhi witnessed waterlogging on Sunday, causing traffic snarls for commuters



According to officials, the Public Works Department (PWD) received 38 complaints related to waterlogging till the afternoon. The majority of the complaints pertained to Okhla main road, Kamla Nagar, Nilothi, Ranhola, Kirari, etc.

“The PWD control room has been monitoring the situation of waterlogging through 24X7 CCTV camera surveillance. Apart from CCTV cameras, they also receive complaints from people through email, WhatsApp, social media and phone,” a PWD official said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also been alerting commuters through its official Twitter handle about traffic congestion due to waterlogging in some of the areas of the national capital.

Meanwhile, CPRO Northern Railway Deepak Kumar said a strict watch is being kept to run trains from Delhi area safely because of non-stop heavy rains.

Eight pumps are being run at the Delhi-Sabzi Mandi area and the station trainable area to pump water out of tracks. Trains in Delhi are running at their normal scheduled time.

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The MeT Office has issued a “yellow” alert, warning of moderate rain which could cause more problems for the residents of Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi Cabinet ministers and Mayor Shelly Oberoi will be inspecting the “problem areas” of the city.

The traffic police officials said waterlogging has been also reported in areas of Lajpat Nagar, Neb Sarai, Rajdhani Park, Okhla underpass, the road near Delhi Golf Club, near Tikri Kalan metro station and near Apollo Jasola metro station, Bahadurgarh, Nangloi, Najafgarh etc. leading to traffic congestion on these stretches.

Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase - I and Pocket B Industrial area, Inder Enclave, Block -D Samalka, Phirni Road, Kanjhawala village, Ladpur Majra road, New Friends Colony, Seelampur, Shahdara, Lohe Wali Gali, Hauz Qazi, Chandni Chowk, Jangpura, Bijwasan, were among other areas that witnessed waterlogging, According to the data shared by the Central Control Room of the MCD from 8 am and 4 pm.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police said, “Traffic is affected on Rohtak road in both the carriageways from Nangloi metro station towards Rajdhani Park metro station due to waterlogging near Rajdhani Park. Kindly avoid the stretch.”

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old woman died in north Delhi’s Subzi Mandi and 5 others were injured in separate incidents following heavy rains in the national capital on Sunday, police said.

Priti was killed and a minor girl was injured after a dilapidated portion of a wall of a veterinary hospital collapsed on them in Subzi Mandi, they said.

The accident took place around 5 pm when Priti, a resident of Sonepat’s Gannaur, and the minor were going to attend a nature call, they said.

A portion of the backside wall of the hospital collapsed on the two victims towards a vacant plot adjacent to the railway line, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The two injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the woman was declared brought dead. The minor girl sustained bruises and is stated to be out of danger, he said.