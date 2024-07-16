Traffic hit in Delhi's Munirka as truck collides with trailer

New Delhi: A truck collided with a trailer on the Munirka Flyover in southwest Delhi on Tuesday morning, leading to traffic congestion on the stretch, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said no one was injured in the accident. The accident hit traffic movement on the stretch which resumed later, he said. The Delhi Traffic Police took to X to warn commuters of the traffic congestion on Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from IIT towards Delhi Cantonment.

However, two hours later, the police shared another post mentioning both the vehicles had been removed and traffic movement was resumed. In another post, the police said the traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from Modi Mill flyover towards Nehru Place Flyover due to work being carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD). The commuters also mentioned on social media about the traffic situation across the national capital. One of them said the traffic was massive in Mahipalpur. Other X users reported that there were huge traffic jams near Bhajanpura petrol pump, near Rohini court, from Modi Mill flyover to Kalkaji temple, and other areas.